Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Cintas to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Cintas has set its Q1 guidance at $2.00-2.20 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.00-2.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cintas stock opened at $318.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $344.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

