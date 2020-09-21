CIBC Raises Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to $33.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNMSF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Spin Master from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of SNMSF stock remained flat at $$21.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

