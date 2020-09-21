Churchill Capital Corp III (NASDAQ:CCXX) Shares Gap Up to $11.27

Churchill Capital Corp III (NASDAQ:CCXX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $11.88. Churchill Capital Corp III shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 265 shares trading hands.

Churchill Capital Corp III Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXX)

Churchill Capital Corp III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Butler Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp III was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.