Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chromadex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.07). Chromadex posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDXC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

CDXC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,713. The stock has a market cap of $274.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Chromadex has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chromadex by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chromadex by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

