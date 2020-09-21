China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

China Biologic Products stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. China Biologic Products has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $107.65.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

