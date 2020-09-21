Chimpion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $559,656.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Chimpion has a market cap of $22.12 million and $559,656.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00006584 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00224659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00083473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.01391559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00193415 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

