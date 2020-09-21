CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on CHF Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

CHFS opened at $0.33 on Friday. CHF Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 295.29% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in CHF Solutions by 633.3% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

