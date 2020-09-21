Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNG opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.36.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

