ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $95,479.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OKEx, HitBTC and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039341 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,551.57 or 1.01406314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00167015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, OKEx, BigONE, HitBTC, EXX, ZB.COM, LBank and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.