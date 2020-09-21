CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $816.78 million, a PE ratio of 526.57 and a beta of 1.42. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $100,206.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,975 shares in the company, valued at $727,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,453,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $741,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,486 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CEVA by 42.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CEVA by 321.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in CEVA by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

