Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Receives $8.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of CLS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. 27,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Celestica has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $991.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.32, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Celestica by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 1,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

