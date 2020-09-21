CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CCL Industries from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Laurentian restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.19.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $36.50 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.