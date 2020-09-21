CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) will announce sales of $36.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CBTX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.60 million and the highest is $36.50 million. CBTX reported sales of $38.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBTX will report full year sales of $145.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $146.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $141.85 million, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $144.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CBTX.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 7,222 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBTX during the second quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CBTX by 46.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CBTX by 162.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBTX has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $393.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBTX (CBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.