Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives $11.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

CSPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

CSPR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 2,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,677. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Krim bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery R. Chapin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,344.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 640.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 69,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

