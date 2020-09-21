Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.12

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.
In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at $531,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,266,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,970,000 after acquiring an additional 902,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,559,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 790,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 146,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 662,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,993 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.
