Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.12

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at $531,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,266,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,970,000 after acquiring an additional 902,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,559,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 790,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 146,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 662,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,993 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

