Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Pi Financial cut Canopy Rivers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of TSE:RIV opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 47.97 and a quick ratio of 47.83. Canopy Rivers has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Rivers will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Rivers Company Profile

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

