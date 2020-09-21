California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives $53.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWT. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of CWT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,900. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $57.36.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.74 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.45%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 120.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

