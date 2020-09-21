Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

CVGW stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $98,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 136.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 50.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 160,307 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 22.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

