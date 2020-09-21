Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 12.5%

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU)’s share price was up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 564,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 667,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

In other Btu Metals news, Director Michael Bruno John Franz England sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$26,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,664,750 shares in the company, valued at C$498,308.25.

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

