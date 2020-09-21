Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPY. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

BPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

