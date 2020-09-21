Brokerages Set WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) PT at $13.00

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of MRWSY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. 72,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.52. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

