Brokerages Set Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Price Target at $23.33

Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

TCDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

TCDA stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 8,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,938. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. Tricida has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. Research analysts predict that Tricida will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $105,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tricida by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tricida by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,730,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,072,000 after buying an additional 206,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tricida by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tricida by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 76,983 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

