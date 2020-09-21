Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) PT at C$21.20

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on TOU shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 132,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,052. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.83.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$386.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 212.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$82,856.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,651,337 shares in the company, valued at C$143,363,035.69. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $451,382.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

