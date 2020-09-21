Brokerages Set Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Price Target at $27.40

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 38,011 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 425.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 210.4% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 302,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 205,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. 9,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,932. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Telephone & Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

