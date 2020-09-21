Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Price Target at $9.60

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 30,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,512,000 after buying an additional 69,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,199,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,711,000 after buying an additional 1,973,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,891,000 after buying an additional 1,110,960 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,574,000 after buying an additional 1,365,854 shares during the period.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.