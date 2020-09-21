Brokerages Set SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Price Target at $20.90

Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

SWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Jason Bliss sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,338,472.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 637,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,529,947.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $387,192.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 594,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,227. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 211.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $22.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

