Brokerages Set Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target at $11.11

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of RTLR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 3,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,527. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.29%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

