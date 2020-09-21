Brokerages Set PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) PT at $33.21

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPD from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PPD during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. 10,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

