Brokerages Set Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Target Price at $17.25

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. 11,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

