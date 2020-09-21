Brokerages Set GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Target Price at $92.80

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.14. GCI Liberty has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $84.93.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $933,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 164.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

