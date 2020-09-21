Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT at $12.61

Element Fleet Management Corp (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

ELEEF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 5,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,333. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

