Brokerages Set Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $227.73

Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total transaction of $1,647,947.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,315 shares of company stock valued at $28,860,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,519,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Docusign by 141.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $234,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Docusign has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

