Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $34.78

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $1,982,697.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 122,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,922,523.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,019,580. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 79.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $39.22.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

