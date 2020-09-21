Brokerages Set Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of AXAHY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.63. 101,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

