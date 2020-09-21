Brokerages Expect NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NetGear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.61. NetGear posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NetGear will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NetGear had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,340 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $39,543.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 3,554 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $91,160.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,837. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetGear by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NetGear by 47.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in NetGear by 212.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NetGear by 54.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $919.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.11. NetGear has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

