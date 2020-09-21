Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.55. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 585.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.46.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

