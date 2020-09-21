Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Steven Madden by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 267,623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Steven Madden by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $6,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Steven Madden by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after acquiring an additional 122,534 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,124. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

