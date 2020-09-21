Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. Plexus posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51. Plexus has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $44,165.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $224,126.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,232. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,231.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 201.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 17.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 44.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

