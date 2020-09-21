Brokerages Anticipate Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfenex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). Pfenex posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfenex will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pfenex.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Pfenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair lowered Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFNX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. 42,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. Pfenex has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $14.00.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

