Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.61. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.55 million.

Shares of FCFS opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FirstCash has a one year low of $55.44 and a one year high of $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.50.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

