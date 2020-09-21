Brokerages Anticipate Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Energy Recovery reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERII. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The company has a market cap of $480.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 56,908 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

