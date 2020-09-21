Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

