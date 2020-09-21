Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,816,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after buying an additional 41,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 437,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTBI opened at $29.49 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $524.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

