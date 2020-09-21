Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 399,330 Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 399,330 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Scorpio Bulkers worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 124.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth $96,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.
Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.
About Scorpio Bulkers
Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.
