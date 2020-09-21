Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 399,330 Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 399,330 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Scorpio Bulkers worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 124.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth $96,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $170.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $77.80.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.