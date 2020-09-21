Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,259 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 48.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 99.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $146.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

