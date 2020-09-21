Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zagg were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zagg by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 390,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 263,914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zagg during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Zagg during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zagg by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,459,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 102,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZAGG opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Zagg Inc has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter. Zagg had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zagg Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine cut Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zagg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

