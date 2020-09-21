Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,300 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brady by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Brady by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brady by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Brady by 32.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Brady during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

NYSE BRC opened at $41.94 on Monday. Brady Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $2,265,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

