Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Invests $711,000 in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 515,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Gannett as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $122,276.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,818.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GCI stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. Gannett Co Inc has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $230.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.02 million. Research analysts expect that Gannett Co Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

