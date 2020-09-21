Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $941,000 Stake in Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Mastech Digital worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHH. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 753.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital in the first quarter worth $2,272,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital in the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital in the first quarter worth $1,030,000.

In related news, Director Brenda C. Galilee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $195,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mastech Digital stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. Mastech Digital Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.14 million.

Mastech Digital Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

