Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,912 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of BankFinancial worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In other BankFinancial news, insider John G. Manos acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $52,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,213 shares in the company, valued at $178,148.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.51. BankFinancial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

BankFinancial Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

